NATCHITOCHES, La. — Jurors will be brought in from another parish for the trial of a Louisiana mother charged with first-degree murder in the 2018 burning death of her 6-month-old son.

The Alexandria Town Talk reports Hanna Nicole Barker will still be tried in Natchitoches. Barker is accused of asking her girlfriend Felicia Marie-Nicole Smith to kill her son Levi Cole Ellerbe.

Barker's attorney Dru Thompson and Natchitoches Parish District Attorney Billy Joe Harrington agreed Thursday to the use of outside jurors.

Smith also is charged with first-degree murder after allegedly putting the infant in a roadside ditch, dousing him with gasoline and setting him on fire in July 2018.

Ellerbe was found with third- and second-degree burns covering 90% of his body. He later died.

