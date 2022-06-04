13-year-old arrested, accused of killing 14-year-old in New Orleans East

The suspect, a 13-year-old, is accused of killing a 14-year-old on March 31.

NEW ORLEANS — Police arrested a 13-year-old accused of killing a 14-year-old in New Orleans East.

According to New Orleans police, the 13-year-old shot and killed the 14-year-old on the morning of March 31 in the 10000 block of Almonaster Avenue, near Read Boulevard.

NOPD detectives eventually identified the 13-year-old as the suspect in this incident and obtained an arrest warrant on one count of second-degree murder.

The St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Office assisted NOPD in executing a search warrant at a residence in Chalmette where the juvenile was arrested.