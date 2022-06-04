13-year-old arrested, accused of killing 14-year-old in New Orleans East

NEW ORLEANS — Police arrested a 13-year-old accused of killing a 14-year-old in New Orleans East.
According to New Orleans police, the 13-year-old shot and killed the 14-year-old on the morning of March 31 in the 10000 block of Almonaster Avenue, near Read Boulevard.
NOPD detectives eventually identified the 13-year-old as the suspect in this incident and obtained an arrest warrant on one count of second-degree murder.
The St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Office assisted NOPD in executing a search warrant at a residence in Chalmette where the juvenile was arrested.
He was transported to the St. Bernard Parish Juvenile Center and later transferred to the Juvenile Justice Intervention Center in New Orleans, where he was booked.