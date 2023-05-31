'Extremely dangerous' juvenile escapes while being transported to N.O.

17-year-old Curtis Tassin escaped while he was being transported to the New Orleans Juvenile Justice Intervention Center.

Example video title will go here for this video

NEW ORLEANS — A juvenile detainee is on the loose after he escaped while he was being transported to the New Orleans Juvenile Justice Intervention Center Wednesday morning.

Officials have identified the escapee as 17-year-old Curtis Tassin.

Tassin is considered "extremely dangerous."

NOPD says the suspect had been transported by state juvenile corrections personnel to the Juvenile Justice Intervention Center and he escaped from the transport vehicle upon arrival.

Tassin fled the scene on foot.

He was one of five juveniles that escaped from the Bridge City Center for Youth last April. Tassin also escaped from the Swanson Center for Youth in 2021.

BREAKING: Curtis Tassin, 17, known as the Houdini of juvenile escapees, at large again after state juvenile officials botched a transfer to N.O. juvenile court. Considered dangerous, he escaped from Bridge City in March 2022. — Mike Perlstein (@MikePerlstein) May 31, 2023

NOPD confirms they are actively searching for escaped juvenile detainee Curtis Tassin. He bolted as state juvenile officials were dropping him off at juvenile court in N.O. pic.twitter.com/h4WkFpxwCA — Mike Perlstein (@MikePerlstein) May 31, 2023

This is a developing story, and it will be updated with the latest information available. Stick with WWLTV.com for the latest news.