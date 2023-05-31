'Extremely dangerous' juvenile escapes while being transported to N.O.

NEW ORLEANS — A juvenile detainee is on the loose after he escaped while he was being transported to the New Orleans Juvenile Justice Intervention Center Wednesday morning.
Officials have identified the escapee as 17-year-old Curtis Tassin.
Tassin is considered "extremely dangerous."
NOPD says the suspect had been transported by state juvenile corrections personnel to the Juvenile Justice Intervention Center and he escaped from the transport vehicle upon arrival.
Tassin fled the scene on foot.
He was one of five juveniles that escaped from the Bridge City Center for Youth last April. Tassin also escaped from the Swanson Center for Youth in 2021.
This is a developing story, and it will be updated with the latest information available. Stick with WWLTV.com for the latest news.
► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.