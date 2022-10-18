NOPD: Juvenile killed, 14-year-old injured in St. Roch neighborhood shooting

Police say the shooting happened in the 3100 block of Frenchmen Street near Treasure Street around 12:30 a.m.

Example video title will go here for this video

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a male juvenile dead and a 14-year-old injured overnight.

Police say the shooting happened in the 3100 block of Frenchmen Street near Treasure Street around 12:30 a.m.

Officers said they responded to a call of a shooting and found two victims with gunshot wounds to their bodies.

EMS declared the male juvenile dead at the scene and the 14-year-old male was taken to the hospital. Investigators did not release the age of the juvenile that was killed.

NOPD officials have labeled the killing a homicide, which means investigators with the NOPD's homicide unit will lead the efforts into investigating the incident.

As investigators continue looking for clues, the investigation is far from over, but police said they're willing to hear from people with information.

Anyone willing to share information that can help police in the investigation can call CrimeStoppers at 504.822.1111 or toll-free 1.877.903.7867

After an autopsy, the Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will release the victim's name and the official cause of death but not before getting in touch with the victim's family.