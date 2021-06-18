Juvenile killed in St. Roch shooting

The shooting was reported around 1:44 a.m. Friday in the 3000 block of Deers Street.

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police say a juvenile was shot to death in the St. Roch neighborhood overnight.

When officers arrived, they found the young victim wounded from at least one gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital, where he died.

No information on a suspect or motive in the killing was released Friday morning.

Police have not publicly identified the victim pending notification of his next of kin.

