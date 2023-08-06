x
Crime

Man arrested after shooting involving a 3-year-old toddler, NOPD reports

NOPD says the man was reportedly dry firing his weapon inside his apartment when the gun discharged a round through the wall, striking the child asleep next door.
Credit: New Africa - stock.adobe.com
Yellow law enforcement tape isolating crime scene. Blurred view of city street, toned in red and blue police car lights

NEW ORLEANS — A man is arrested after mishandling a gun that fired and struck a toddler as he was sleeping in the apartment next door.

Detectives with the New Orleans Police Department announced they have arrested Javonte Shelton, 22, in the shooting investigation.

Police were called to a home in the 8500 block of I-10 Service Road at around 12:30 a.m. Sunday.

When responding officers arrived, they found the 3-year-old male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to his head. Emergency Medical Technicians transported the victim to a local hospital where he is currently listed in critical condition.

Detectives say Shelton reportedly was dry firing his weapon inside his apartment when the gun discharged a round through the wall, striking the victim who was asleep in the adjoining apartment next to him.

He was arrested and booked into the Orleans Justice Center and booked for Second-Degree Battery and Obstruction of Justice.

