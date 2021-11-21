Three juveniles escape Bridge City youth center, JPSO, State Police aid in search

As of 3 p.m., the escapees were still at large but OJJ can not release information on the juveniles.

BRIDGE CITY, La. — The Louisiana Office of Juvenile Justice is searching for 3 teens who escaped from Bridge City Center for Youth early Sunday morning.

According to a press release sent to WWLTV, the teens escaped the River Road location at about 2 a.m. Soon after, the Office of Juvenile Justice stopped all movement in the facility and alerted Louisiana State Police and Jefferson Parish Sheriff Office.

The juvenile escapees are listed as:

16-year-old from Pointe Coupee Parish

14-year-old from St. Bernard Parish

18-year-old from Orleans Parish

Officials said the escapees have been entered into the National Crime Information Center database and a command center has been set up at the location to gather, track and distribute information on the youths

There were no injuries reported during the escape and the campus is secured at this time.

As of 3 p.m., the escapees were still at large but due to the private nature of the juveniles, the Office of Juvenile Justice can not release their information.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of these three youth should contact local law enforcement or the command center at 504-436-4253 or 225-328-8402.

This is a developing story, and it will be updated with the latest information available. Stick with WWLTV.com for the latest news.