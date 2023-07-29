NOPD says 2 juveniles arrested after firing at officer early Saturday

Police said the officer was responding to a report of shots fired and was fired upon at arrival.

NEW ORLEANS — Police say that an officer investigating a call of shots fired early Saturday was shot at himself by at least two juveniles.

The incident occurred shortly before 3 a.m. in the 3200 block of Milan Street. The officer was not injured.

According to the NOPD, the officer arrived at the scene of a reported shooting and two juvenile suspects fired at the officer and then fled.

Police said there were three suspects in all, two who were captured by officers and one who remains at large.

Police only said that the two arrested were juvenile males.