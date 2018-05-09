KENNER -- The owner of a bridal boutique is accused of luring a woman to the back of his store before groping and kissing her without her consent.

According to the Kenner Police Department, 62-year-old Quirino Coelho invited a 19-year-old woman into "Q's Bridal Boutique," offering her free clothing. He then allegedly took her to the back of the store, where he hugged her from the side, slid his arm under hers and fondled her breast.

"The victim attempted to pull away, but Coelho held her tightly and tried kissing her on the mouth, but she turned her head. He then “French kissed” her cheek," a statement from Kenner Police said. "The victim pushed Coelho away, exited the store and immediately reported the incident to a police officer working a paid security detail at the Esplanade Mall."

Ceolho has been charged with sexual battery, according to police.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Kenner Police at 504-712-2222 or Crimestopeprs at 504-822-1111.

