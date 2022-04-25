Kenner man arrested for 2nd degree murder of his mother

Police say they asked to speak to Cora Chambers the registered owner of the vehicle and Joshua Chambers told them that she was his mother and he had killed her.

NEW ORLEANS — Kenner Police arrested a man for second-degree murder while trying to find a vehicle connected to a hit-and-run in Jefferson Parish.

Officers went to the 3100 block of Marietta Street in Kenner and spoke with 28-year-old Joshua Chambers.

Police say they asked to speak to Cora Chambers, the registered owner of the vehicle, and Joshua Chambers told them that she was his mother and he had killed her.

Investigators said they found the body of Cora Chambers bludgeoned in the home. They also found the murder weapon.

Joshua Chambers has a history of mental illness, according to Kenner Police. He gave a detailed statement admitting to the murder, and he said he was the driver of the hit-and-run.

Chambers was charged with second-degree murder.

Anyone with any information on this incident should contact the Kenner Police at (504) 712-2222 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.