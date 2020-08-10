Kenner man arrested in connection with Carousel Garden vandalism, second suspect at-large

Two people broke into City Park’s Storyland and Carousel Gardens on Oct. 4, breaking windows, damaging the carousel and writing racial slurs on the rides.

NEW ORLEANS — One suspect has been arrested and an arrest warrant has been issued for another after two people were caught on camera vandalizing City Park's Carousel Garden and Storyland.

According to New Orleans police, officers arrested Pablo Amador, 24, at his Kenner home. When investigators searched the home, they found a plaque that had been stolen from the Carousel according to police.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Monica Okada, 22, as well in relation to the crime.

Photos from City Park show broken glass, graffiti and tails ripped from carousel horses. Officials say it also looks like someone stabbed the antique band organ and one of the carousel horses with a screwdriver.

The racially-charged graffiti includes the N-word and the phrase “Hitler Salute.”

Police did not say which damage and vandlism in City Park Amador and Okada are accused of doing.

New Orleans police said tips through Crimestoppers aided in the investigation.

Okada, also believed to reside in the Kenner area, remains at large and remains wanted for arrest in connection with this incident.

Anyone with additional information on this incident or on the whereabouts of Monica Okada is asked to contact NOPD Third District detectives at 504-658-6030 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.

