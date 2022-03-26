Kenner man killed in Friday night shooting

Kenner police are searching for Tavares Harrell for questioning.

KENNER, La. — Kenner police are investigating a shooting that occurred Friday night in the 700 block of Vouray Drive that resulted in the death of a 26-year-old man.

Kenner police responded to the call just before 9 p.m. When officers arrived, they said 26-year-old Terrall McGee unresponsive and suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Some witnesses described the incident, believing that the shot was fired from a vehicle. Multiple vehicles were later seen fleeing the location, and police are still trying to identify the suspect's vehicle.

Investigators are searching for Tavares Harrell, 27, as a person of interest for questioning.

McGee had previously been shot in April 2021; an arrest was made in that case.

This is an ongoing investigation. Detectives are following up leads as they are received and is asking the public for assistance for any information they may have concerning the shooting death of Terrall McGee. Callers may remain anonymous.