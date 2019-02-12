KENNER, La. — Kenner police say they are still trying to determine exactly what happened to a 61-year-old man who was shot to death in the home he shared with his son Sunday.

Police say they responded around 11:30 a.m. to a home in the 3400 block of Arizona Avenue after an ambulance was requested.

The son told them he woke up in a bedroom and discovered his father, identified as 61-year-old Walter Sawyer, dead in the living room.

He told investigators there had been no unusual noises in the night, and an initial assessment at the scene determined the victim had likely collapsed and struck his head.

But a small abrasion to his face pointed to a different conclusion. An x-ray of the victim's face revealed a small caliber bullet lodged in the victim's head.

Investigators searched the son's car and discovered small caliber ammunition located in a hard-to-access area of the vehicle. Police said the son cooperated with the investigation and was released from custody.

A full autopsy Monday determined that the death was a homicide.

Investigators have not provided any additional details about the case, and have not said if they still consider the son a suspect in the shooting.

Anybody with information related to the shooting is encouraged to contact the Kenner Police at (504) 712-2222 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-111.

More Stories:

RELATED: Brother Martin cancels classes after threatening phone call, school says

RELATED: Man shot to death on Chef Menteur Highway, NOPD says

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.