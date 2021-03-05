Kenner mother pleads guilty to killing infant by breastfeeding her meth-tainted milk

According to court records, Brandie Froeba, 38, breastfed her daughter, Daisy, after taking meth, which tainted the milk.

KENNER, La. — A Kenner mother accused of killing her 6-year-old daughter by breastfeeding her a fatal dose of methamphetamine pleaded guilty Thursday after a plea deal reduced her charges from second-degree murder to manslaughter.

According to court records, Brandie Froeba, 38, breastfed her daughter, Daisy, after taking meth, which tainted the milk with enough of the drug to kill her infant daughter.

After waiving all sentencing delays, Froeba was sentenced to 25 years in prison with hard labor for manslaughter Thursday. She will get credit for time served for her time at the Jefferson Parish Prison

In March, Froeba pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder charges. The plea deal that reduced the second-degree murder charge to manslaughter was approved by the court.

Froeba called 911 on Aug. 16, 2018, when her daughter stopped breathing, according to Kenner police. The baby was taken to a hospital but died later that day.

Emergency medical crews were sent to help, and found Daisy lying on a bed with some blood in her mouth, a report from The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate said.

The mother told police she had fallen asleep while breastfeeding Daisy. When Daisy's mother woke up, she noticed her daughter wasn't breathing, police said.

Officers said the 38-year-old had slurred speech and seemed lethargic, according to Kenner police, a report from The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate said.

According to police, investigators took a blood sample from Froeba that showed she had drugs in her system on the day of her daughter's death.

Toxicology tests show the baby died due to a mix of methamphetamine and amphetamine in her system, according to the Jefferson Parish Coroner's office.