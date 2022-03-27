Man on life support after shooting at Kenner nightclub

Police have said that a verbal altercation is what led to the shooting.

KENNER, La. — Kenner police are investigating a shooting that took place just after 3 a.m. Sunday, where a 27-year-old Laplace man was shot in the head.

The victim allegedly got into an altercation with the suspect and his wife outside the Mazaj Café on 3244 Georgia Ave..

The victim also allegedly threatened the suspect as he was walking back to his vehicle saying "I have something for you."

The suspect's wife continued to argue with the victim and a group of people around the victim, at which point the victim drew his gun toward the suspect. The suspect, in response, drew his weapon and fired it at the victim.

The victim was taken to the hospital by EMS where he is currently listed as being on life support.

The suspect’s wife immediately called 911 to report the shooting and remained on scene with her husband. Both have fully cooperated with the investigation, according to Kenner police.

Two guns were retrieved on the scene, one of which is believed to belong to the victim.

The investigation is still ongoing. No arrests have been made.

This is a developing story, and it will be updated with the latest information available.