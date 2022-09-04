Man killed outside Kenner convenience store early Saturday

The victim has been identified as 43-year-old Alejandro Quiroz.

KENNER, La. — Kenner Police are investigating a Saturday morning homicide that's resulted in one man's death.

Officials say that 43-year-old Alejandro Quiroz was shot multiple times outside a convenience store in the 3000 block of Loyola Drive at around 4 a.m. Sunday.

Quiroz was taken to the hospital where he later died. A suspect has yet to be named in this case.

The homicide is still under investigation.

Anyone willing to share information that can help police in the investigation can call CrimeStoppers at 504.822.1111 or toll-free 1.877.903.7867