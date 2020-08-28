Kenner police plea for public's help after deadly hit-and-run

The police department says a witness heard a noise, saw Jones laying in the street and a light grey, unknown make or model car speeding away.

KENNER, La. — Authorities are asking for the public’s help to find a car involved in a deadly hit-and-run Thursday evening in Kenner.

According to the Kenner Police Department, 48-year-old Brian Jones was crossing Veterans Boulevard at Bainbridge Street when he was struck by a car and killed. Police say immediately after the crash, the driver of the car drove away from the scene.

The police department says a witness heard a noise, saw Jones laying in the street and a light grey, unknown make or model car speeding away.

The car was last seen driving east on Veterans Boulevard.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the Kenner Police Department at 504-712-2222. They can also report the information anonymously to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.