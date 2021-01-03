Kenner police search for alleged car in hit and run, child injured

KENNER, La. — Kenner Police are looking for the person responsible for a hit and run accident that left a child injured Sunday.
According to partners at Times-Picayune | New Orleans Advocate, The accident happened in the 600 block of Vintage Drive at around 6:35 p.m.
Officers said the injured child was brought to the hospital with head injuries.
Police describe the vehicle as an either white or silver newer model Jeep with black rims.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Kenner Police at (504) 712-2222.