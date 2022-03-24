Kermit Ruffin's pregnant girlfriend shot in Tremé

Kermit Ruffins shared a photo of a woman on Instagram early Friday with the caption, "Harmonese and Baby doing fine. The violence of our beautiful city has hit home"

NEW ORLEANS — A pregnant woman who was shot in the stomach in New Orleans' Tremé neighborhood on Thursday evening is “doing fine” and so is her baby, according to an Instagram post from her boyfriend, famed trumpeter Kermit Ruffins.

Ruffins shared a photo of his girlfriend on Instagram early Friday with the caption, "Harmonese and Baby doing fine. The violence of our beautiful city has hit home."

Police sources and other sources who are friends of the couple told WWL-TV the woman was rushed to a hospital with bleeding in her stomach, and emergency workers later determined that she had been shot. The baby girl was delivered through an emergency C-section and was taken to Children's Hospital New Orleans.

WWL-TV cameras captured an active crime scene and Ruffins speaking with police officers outside the single-family home on Treme Street around 10 p.m. Thursday.

Multiple police sources said witnesses saw a blue Malibu pull up and speak with the couple, then there was some yelling and then at least one shot was fired.