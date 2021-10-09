Kidnapping suspect arrested in connection with woman's abduction in Algiers

Police say they arrested Lynzell King, 23, on a charge of simple kidnapping after earlier issuing a warrant for his arrest.

NEW ORLEANS — NOPD investigators say they have arrested a man in connection with the armed kidnapping of a woman in Algiers Friday.

Police say they arrested Lynzell King, 23, on a charge of simple kidnapping after earlier issuing a warrant for his arrest.

King allegedly pulled up to the woman's home in the 3100 block of Lamarque Street sometime Friday. When the victim opened the door to him, he allegedly grabbed her and began struggling with the woman.

Police say he eventually pulled her from the home and forced her into a white SUV at gunpoint.

Saturday evening, NOPD officials said the department had located King and the woman.

He was arrested on a charge of simple kidnapping. It's unclear if he will face other charges in connection with the incident.

The woman was found unharmed.

