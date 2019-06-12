NEW ORLEANS — NOPD officials confirmed a murder Thursday night in New Orleans East, but gave few details about the death.

The New Orleans Police Department said the body was reported in the 14000 block of Michoud Boulevard in New Orleans East.

At about 3:40 p.m, according to the NOPD, officers were told about a body lying in a field next to a car in the area. When they arrived, they discovered a woman with a gunshot wound to the chest.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police gave no information about a motive or possible suspect.

The identity of the victim has not been released pending notification of their next of kin.

Anybody with information about the murder is encouraged to contact Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

More Stories:

RELATED: Temporary ferry boats could be running by next week

RELATED: 3 more charged in connection with staged 18-wheeler accident

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.