Killona man arrested in Hahnville shooting

HAHNVILLE, La. — The St. Charles Sheriff's Office arrested Andre Damone Stipe in connection with a shooting in the 200 block of Pine Street in Hahnville, La., on Friday.

According to Sheriff Greg Champagne, the deputies responded to a call at 7:27 p.m. and upon arrival found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound to his lower leg after an alleged argument with Stipe.

After further investigation, detectives were granted a search warrant for Stipe.

The 55-year-old Killona man is being charged with attempted second-degree battery and failure to comply with conditions of probation (29th JDC attachment).

The victim was transported to a hospital for treatment.

This is an ongoing investigation.

