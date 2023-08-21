Killona man arrested in Hahnville shooting

HAHNVILLE, La. — The St. Charles Sheriff's Office arrested Andre Damone Stipe in connection with a shooting in the 200 block of Pine Street in Hahnville, La., on Friday.
According to Sheriff Greg Champagne, the deputies responded to a call at 7:27 p.m. and upon arrival found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound to his lower leg after an alleged argument with Stipe.
After further investigation, detectives were granted a search warrant for Stipe.
The 55-year-old Killona man is being charged with attempted second-degree battery and failure to comply with conditions of probation (29th JDC attachment).
The victim was transported to a hospital for treatment.
This is an ongoing investigation.
► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.
Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact Detective Charles Floyd at (985) 783-6807 or Crimestoppers anonymously at (504) 822-1111.