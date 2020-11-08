x
Kim Boutte, Mardi Gras Indian queen, killed in New Orleans East shooting

The shooting occurred on Read Boulevard, near the intersection of Morrison Road
Clad in purple feathers, Kim Boutte, big queen of the Spirit Fi Yi Yi tribe, dances with members of the Monogram Hunters of the 7th Ward Mardi Gras Indians on Paguer St. near the The Porch 7th Ward Community Center in New Orleans on Mardi Gras Day, Fat Tuesday February 16, 2010.

NEW ORLEANS — A well-known Mardi Gras Indian queen has reportedly died at a hospital Tuesday after being wounded in a double shooting in New Orleans East.

Friends and family members tell The Times-Picayune | New Orleans Advocate that 55-year-old Kim Boutte was one of two people hurt in a shooting after a funeral repast.

The New Orleans Police Department said the shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. outside the Family Dollar on Read Boulevard near Morrison Road. Boutte and a man were taken to a hospital where she later died. The man is listed in stable condition.

Boutte, the big queen of the Spirit of Fi Yi Yi black-masking Indians, was a recognized figure in the tribe and community. Her uncle, Big Chief Victor Harris, said Boutte began masking as the tribe's queen when she was around 5 years old.

"She been there from the beginning. And she was one of the most spiritual people who ever wore a suit," Harris said.

Police did not identify a suspect or possible motive for the shooting. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

Click here to read more on the Times-Picayune | New Orleans Advocate's website. 

