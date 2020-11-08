Kim Boutte, Mardi Gras Indian queen, killed in New Orleans East shooting

The shooting occurred on Read Boulevard, near the intersection of Morrison Road

NEW ORLEANS — A well-known Mardi Gras Indian queen has reportedly died at a hospital Tuesday after being wounded in a double shooting in New Orleans East.

Friends and family members tell The Times-Picayune | New Orleans Advocate that 55-year-old Kim Boutte was one of two people hurt in a shooting after a funeral repast.

The New Orleans Police Department said the shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. outside the Family Dollar on Read Boulevard near Morrison Road. Boutte and a man were taken to a hospital where she later died. The man is listed in stable condition.

Boutte, the big queen of the Spirit of Fi Yi Yi black-masking Indians, was a recognized figure in the tribe and community. Her uncle, Big Chief Victor Harris, said Boutte began masking as the tribe's queen when she was around 5 years old.

"She been there from the beginning. And she was one of the most spiritual people who ever wore a suit," Harris said.

Police did not identify a suspect or possible motive for the shooting. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

