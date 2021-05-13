'Know where your children are', NOPD chief wants parents to help stop juvenile crime

And in St. Claude last week, a stolen truck full of teenagers and guns being chased by police tore through front yards on North Robertson Street.

NEW ORLEANS — NOPD chief Shaun Ferguson said his department is grappling with an uptick in violent crimes committed by kids and is making an appeal to parents.

“We will not be able to just arrest our way out of this situation,” said Superintendent Ferguson at a press conference Thursday afternoon.

“So today, I’m issuing a challenge to the parents. To please come forward and step forward and do your part in addressing the issues. Know where your children are. Know what it is that they are doing.”

Wednesday, a teenager was arrested for the murder of a 14-year-old back on April 19th on LaSalle.

Also Wednesday, a 15-year-old stole a woman’s car with a baby in the backseat.

There’s been an increase in carjackings and break-ins over the spring, resulting in several arrests.

The truck, the railing and steps of a front porch ripped the front bumper off of a parked Mustang, blew through two fences, split in half, and rested upside down on a parked SUV.

“Those were babies. I saw babies,” said a neighbor named Robert, the owner of the SUV. Robert preferred not to show his face on camera but told us he’s not sure how he’ll pay to replace his totaled SUV.

He watched from his back porch as the truck crashed in what felt like slow motion. He said one of the girls inside did not appear as though she’d survive.

One of the seven teenagers inside was just 13-years-old.

“He was so small and delicate, you know. Skinny arms and ribs. You know, and a baby. He’s a baby,” said Robert.

Some of the teenagers were repeat offenders. Police have arrested four boys, two girls are still hospitalized.

Robert said, “You’ve gotta look out for your elderly and your children. You know, that’s priority. And we’re not looking out for the kids.”

Chief Ferguson partially blames this wave of juvenile crime on a lack of in-person schooling, which has left children with too much time on their hands.

But he says crime prevention starts at home, and he wants parents to intervene before the police have to.