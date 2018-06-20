A Louisiana State Police trooper was arrested Tuesday on allegations he raped a 16-year-old girl, The New Orleans Advocate reports.

According to the report, 36-year-old Leander Journee was booked on one count of third-degree rape. He posted $25,000 bond and was released Wednesday morning, according to jail records.

A complaint was made against Journee on June 12 in New Orleans East. The girl reported that she was raped by Journee, whom she knew.

The New Orleans Advocate reports that Journee was assigned to LSP Troop B based out of Kenner and the agency's Bureau of Investigations Criminal Intelligence Unit.

