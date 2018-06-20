A Louisiana State Police trooper was arrested Tuesday on allegations that he raped a 16-year-old girl last week.

The New Orleans Police Department reports that 36-year-old Leander Journee was booked on one count of third-degree rape. He posted $25,000 bond and was released Wednesday morning, according to jail records.

A complaint was made against Journee on June 12 in New Orleans East. The girl reported that she was raped by Journee, whom she knew. Journee was arrested on June 19.

State police Superintendent Col. Kevin Reeves told the New Orleans Advocate that Journee has been placed on administrative leave.

The New Orleans Advocate reports that Journee was assigned to LSP Troop B based out of Kenner and the agency's Bureau of Investigations Criminal Intelligence Unit.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the New Orleans Police Department's Child Abuse Division detectives at 504-658-5267.

