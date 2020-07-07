La. woman arrested after video of armed confrontation with family driving through floodwaters

A 38-year-old woman from the Baton Rouge area was filmed allegedly threatening a family with a bat and gun for driving through flood waters.

BATON ROUGE, La. — A Louisiana woman faces several charges after allegedly pointing a gun at a family and hitting their truck with a baseball bat as they drove through a flooded street near Baton Rouge.

The confrontation happened Monday morning in the Shenandoah area outside Baton Rouge, as heavy rain storms flooded Confederate Avenue and cars were maneuvering through the flooded street.

Demetra Turner-Lewis said she and her family of three were on their way home when a woman, identified as 38-year-old Bridgette DiGeralamo, came out of her home allegedly armed with a baseball bat and a handgun.

Turner-Lewis said at the start of the road, several families were outside asking drivers to go slow and not push the floodwaters into their homes. However, she said it was much different with DiGeralamo.

"She came to the car with the bat and started yelling and screaming, and telling us to turn our 'f'ing' truck around because her house was going to flood," Turner-Lewis said.

Fearful in the situation, Turner-Lewis starting recording live on Facebook, which partially captured the incident.

DiGeralamo is seen in the video holding a baseball bat and later what appears to be a handgun, and is heard yelling at the driver about not caring that her house is flooding.

She then allegedly hit Turner-Lewis' truck with the bat, although the victim said she did not see any damage to the vehicle after the fact.

Deputies were called to the scene and DiGeralamo was arrested for aggravated assault with a firearm and criminal damage to property.

She was awaiting a bond hearing Tuesday morning, and reportedly hired a lawyer after telling deputies she feared for her life during the incident.

