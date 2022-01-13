Lacombe: Man dies after burning house collapses

According to officials, the fire happened on Washington Street.

LACOMBE, La. — A house fire in St. Tammany Parish claimed the life of a Lacombe man Tuesday.

According to officials, the fire happened on Washington Street. 61-year-old Roy Fisher was injured after the burning house collapsed.

The St. Tammany Parish Coroner Dr. Charles Preston said Fisher was taken to Lakeview Regional Medical Center near Mandeville and then to the University Medical Center New Orleans Burn Unit, where he died from his injuries.

Officials said an autopsy will be done Friday, Jan.14.

