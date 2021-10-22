Lacombe 13-year-old faces terrorizing charge after threatening to 'shoot up' school

The sheriff's office says the 13-year-old was booked into the Florida Parishes Juvenile Detention Center on one count of terrorizing.

LACOMBE, La. — Authorities say a 13-year-old Lacombe area boy was arrested after he was accused of threatening to "shoot up" his school.

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office says deputies were notified Friday morning of threats made on Snapchat of a student planning to shoot up Monteleone Junior High School. A school resource officer was reportedly able to identify the student and learned that he had not shown up to school on Friday.

Deputies say they found the 13-year-old at his home, where he reportedly confessed to making the threats on social media. He was booked into the Florida Parishes Juvenile Detention Center on one count of terrorizing.

“We have made it very clear that law enforcement and the school system will take threats like this seriously,” Sheriff Randy Smith said. “We will continue to work with our schools and investigate any and all threats at our schools or to the students and faculty who attend them."

Sheriff Smith urged parents to speak to their children about the seriousness of making similar threats of violence.