LAFAYETTE, La. — A 17-year-old Lafayette student who was shot during an armed robbery over the weekend has died.

The Lafayette Police Department confirmed Matthew Carter's death Wednesday, the Acadiana Advocate reports.

Carter was wounded during an armed robbery that was reported to police around 2:30 a.m. Saturday. Police later discovered the teen inside a car when they arrived at a residential area.

The newspaper reports that two teens, 13- and 14-year-old boys, were arrested in connection to the armed robbery. They now face first-degree murder charges in addition to armed robbery and conspiracy to commit armed robbery.

The Acadiana advocate reports that Carter played football and soccer for Comeaux High School.

Comeaux senior Matthew Carter dies from injuries after being shot during armed robbery Matthew Carter, the 17-year-old who was shot during an armed robbery over the weekend, has died. Lafayette police confirmed his death in a Wednesday morning news release. "Matthew, I am so proud of you," Nichole Carter, his sister, wrote on Facebook at about noon Wednesday. "You fought so hard, baby, so so hard.

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.