Lafourche financial advisor found guilty of stealing over $25,000 from clients

Kristian Gaudet had stolen investment funds entrusted to him by his clients and converted those funds to his own business and personal use.

THIBODAUX, La. — A Lafourche financial advisor was found guilty of stealing over $25,000 from clients on Friday afternoon, according to a press release from the parish District Attorney.

Kristian Gaudet, 47, was convicted of racketeering, money laundering, and eight counts of felony theft.

Eight sets of victims had testified that Gaudet had stolen investment funds entrusted to him by them, and converted those founds to his own business and personal uses,.

He had been performing insurance and financial consulting services in Cut Off prior to a January 2019 arrest for theft, in which a subsequent investigation uncovered multiple victims.

“The victims in this case have been a source of inspiration for us as prosecutors,” said Assistant District Attorney Joe Soignet, who prosecuted the case along with District Attorney Russell. “They have deserved justice for a long time, and I’m happy that the jurors who heard their testimony this week agreed.”

Gaudet faces up to 50 years on racketeering, 50 years on money laundering, and 20 years on each count of theft. He will be sentenced on August 18.

“This sort of crime is so harmful because the defendant victimized people who trusted him, people who turned to him for help in planning their futures,” said Russell. “Prosecuting this crime has been very important for us and our community.”