Lafourche man charged with attempted murder of four officers

David Foret, 39, of Galliano tried to confront and possibly kill at least four officers on Friday morning.

GALLIANO, La. — The Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office said that a Galliano man has been charged with the attempted murder of four officers on Friday morning, according to a press release.

The press release said that at 6:30 a.m. on Friday, officers and deputies with Port Fourchon Harbor Police responded to calls of shots fired on West 194th Street in Galliano.

Detectives had found out that 39-year-old David Foret had left his house and walked into the middle of LA Highway 1, firing several rounds into the air with his handgun.

Deputies confronted Foret and ordered him to drop his gun but he refused and began walking towards him. Deputies attempted to tase him and take him into custody, but Foret resisted and struck a deputy on the head with his handgun and bit another.

At one point, Foret grabbed one of the officer's weapons and fired two shots off which nearly struck another officer.

Foret was finally taken into custody once more officers arrived.

When searching Foret's home, officers found 30 firearms and a large supply of ammunition. Foret was booked and charged with illegal carrying of weapons, four counts of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated second-degree battery, disarming of a peace officer, battery of a police officer, illegal use of weapons, and aggravated assault on a peace officer.

His bail is set at $1,312,500.