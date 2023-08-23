Lafourche Parish deputies searching for man in Lockport area

Deputies say Dylan Dedon ran away during a traffic stop in the Lockport area.

LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. — The Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who ran from a traffic stop.

Deputies say the traffic stop Dylan Dedon happened in the Lockport area near the Lafourche Parish Career Magnet Center.

The school is on lockdown as deputies search the cane fields, according to the sheriff's office.

Residents are being asked to avoid the area. If you see Dedon you are asked to call 911.

No other information is available at this time.