Lafourche woman arrested for operating unlicensed dental practice

A drug investigation into a Lafourche Parish residence led to the discovery of an unlicensed dental practice.

GALLIANO, La. — A drug investigation into a Lafourche Parish residence led to the discovery of an unlicensed dental practice.

According to the Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office, 35-year-old Victoria Cheramie was arrested on Aug. 10 after narcotics agents conducted a search warrant and found her at her West 209th Street home with marijuana and various drug paraphernalia.

Agents found a large amount of dentistry tools inside the residence and upon further investigation, it was determined Cheramie was conducting an unlicensed dental practice.

Cheramie was booked on active warrants for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and obstruction of justice. She was additionally charged with possession of marijuana (2nd offense), possession of drug paraphernalia, and failure to license as a dental hygienist (R.S. 37:788).

Bail was set at $126,500.