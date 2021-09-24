Lake Charles man dead after shoot out with police

Once his location was determined, LCPD and CPSO SWAT team arrived at the Lake Charles residence and started to call out everyone in the house.

LAKE CHARLES, La. — Officers shot and killed an escaped inmate, who allegedly opened fire on them outside a Lake Charles home.

According to Louisiana State Police, the shooting happened after Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office received a tip on the whereabouts of escaped inmate, 20-year-old Desmond Louis of Lake Charles.

Deputies said Louis had an active warrant against him through the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office on a charge of simple escape after leaving a work detail on Sept. 20.

According to deputies, in the middle of the interaction, Louis began shooting at CPSO and LCPD officers from inside the home which led to police returning fire. Police said Louis left out of the front door of the house and continued shooting at the officers.

Both deputies and officers returned fire, striking and killing Louis. He was pronounced dead on the scene.