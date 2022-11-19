Hurricane Ida forced them from their home. Now a thief made off with their SUV

The victims, a husband and wife, asked WWL-TV to hide their identities out of fear for their safety.

NEW ORLEANS — Talking to each other with no masks or visible weapons, it would be easy to mistake these two car thieves caught on camera as innocent bystanders. But surveillance cameras captured the moment they broke into two cars, stealing one of them.

“No fear – didn’t cover their faces, didn’t try to hide anything,” one of the victims said. “It was very bizarre.”

It all happened just after midnight on Thursday, Nov. 17, in Lakeview. Surveillance video shows the two thieves drop a black bag on the ground, then hang out for a few minutes before opening the car doors without having to smash the windows or do any damage.

In total, it took them just over nine minutes to get into the cars and drive off with the SUV.

“There’s cars driving past, like, constantly, and they just didn’t care,” one of the victims said. “You know, just took what they wanted.”

The victims, a husband and wife, asked us to hide their identities out of fear for their safety. After the brazen car theft, they’re worried that they might not be as safe in their temporary home as they thought they were.

“I don't want her to go out here alone anymore,” the husband said about his wife. “My kids are definitely not going to be out here alone anymore.”

They moved to Lakeview with their children after Hurricane Ida forced them out of their home. Repairs are being made to their house, but their insurance company went under, forcing them to front the costs and take on a lot of debt.

Now, they’re adding the cost of a replacement car to the mix.

“We can't afford our bills now, much less another car note and things like that, you know, but we still have to go to work,” the wife said. “So, what do you do?”

New Orleans police are investigating the thefts. The couple hopes the video will help them make a quick arrest. But for them, the damage is already done.

“This can't keep happening to people,” the wife said. “I don't know what the answer is, but we need to do something about it, because it's happening constantly to people and it's just devastating.”