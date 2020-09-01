NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police continue to look for the third suspect in Tuesday's incident in Lakeview. Two 17-year-olds have been booked in the case so far.

Things in Lakeview Wednesday were quiet.

"It's sad this has to happen anywhere really," Patrick said.

Schools placed on lock-down were back open, people were out and about, and sidewalks lined with parents anxiously awaiting their children, now empty.

"So everyone locked their doors and shoved the kids where they couldn't be seen," Katie Evans said.

Still though, many have Tuesday's chaos on their mind.

"It's not an every day occurrence, it's the first time I had experienced it," Evans said.

Three suspects, who police saw pulling on car door handles, tried to run over an officer in a stolen sedan when approached. NOPD says the car crashed after officers fired shots and the three inside fled. Two are now behind bars, the third is still on the run.

John Pippenger says his neighbor called 911 after seeing someone running and hop a fence.

"I saw a lot of police here and they were looking underneath the houses and everything," he described. "I just stayed away and locked up and just prayed."

Eventually police left, leaving those in the area feeling uneasy. And as officers continue their search and their investigation, residents hope it ends soon with an arrest.

"They might have guns on them who knows what they got," Pippenger said.

"It's a very safe area and it always has been," said Patrick. "People move here and live here for that reason and when stuff like this happens, it's pretty upsetting."

