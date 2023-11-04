Lakeview residents wake up to find their cars burglarized

Home security video showed a group of people followed by a car walking down the street just before midnight shining flashlights into vehicles.

Example video title will go here for this video

NEW ORLEANS — Dozens of Lakeview residents woke up Tuesday morning to find their cars burglarized in their driveways.

The New Orleans Police Department said it is investigating at least nine break-ins between the 6400 and 6900 block of Louisville Street and another burglary in the 6600 block of Vicksburg Street nearby, but residents say there were dozens of vehicles hit.

Home security video showed a group of people followed by a car walking down the street just before midnight, shining flashlights into vehicles.

For resident Nick Karl, it was the third time he has had property stolen from his car. This time, he said, two of his family’s cars were burglarized. With three windows to replace, Karl estimates it will cost him nearly $1,000.

“Part of living in New Orleans, I guess,” he said.

Another victim, Louis Oubre, said he considers himself lucky it was only a property crime.

“Thank God we’re safe …,” he said. “It’s more of a nuisance and a hassle having to deal with it.”

Lakeview resident David Rodrigue said the gathering of people sweeping up and taking stock reminded him of life after a hurricane.

“We were all congregating and talking about it,” he said. “It looked like people were just cleaning their cars after a flood.”

At a press conference for the upcoming French Quarter Festival Tuesday, city officials addressed car break-ins and how to prevent them.

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell reminded city residents to keep their cars locked and free of all belongings, especially guns. She also mentioned the NOPD bait cars as a tactic in fighting property crimes.

“These criminals need to be aware. There are bait cars out there. You may be going to the wrong one,” Cantrell said.

NOPD Interim Superintendent Michelle Woodfork told the public that the NOPD will be vigilant during festival season in hopes of curbing the burglaries. She also encouraged residents to use rideshare services to help the efforts.

“If at all possible, use a rideshare, take RTA. There are different ways to get down to the downtown area and the French Quarter area,” Woodfork said.

Residents of Lakeview said the Tuesday burglaries appeared to be well organized and widespread.

“We’ve got to beef up the patrols, and the people that live in the neighborhood have to be more vigilant,” neighbor Jude Voltz said.

Oubre agreed: “I know crime is going to happen, theft and auto burglary are going to happen, but it seems like it’s happening more than it should be.”