Report: Louisiana State Police chief gets warning after speeding 'at least 90 mph'

“Well, I’ll be,” said the trooper who pulled over State Police Colonel Lamar Davis. The utterance was heard on body cam video.

Example video title will go here for this video

NEW ORLEANS — The head of the Louisiana State Police was pulled over for a “traffic violation” on the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge on June 28 but allowed to leave with only a warning and no ticket, according to WBRZ-TV’s Investigative Unit.

The incident happened as more scrutiny is placed on the Basin Bridge after the legislature passed a measure to increase fines and add speed cameras. Governor Edwards signed the bill.

“Well, I’ll be,” said the trooper who pulled over State Police Colonel Lamar Davis. The utterance was heard on body cam video.

The dashcam video shows the trooper and Davis talking briefly and then shaking hands before they part ways.

WBRZ reported that Davis was going “at least 90 mph” and they quoted a source as saying that the traffic stop came shortly after Davis gave his department an urgent assignment to make stops of speeding drivers on the Atchafalaya Basin given the new law that will go into effect on August 1.

“Colonel Davis was stopped for a traffic violation on June 28th, 2022, while traveling west on Interstate 10 in the Troop A area,” said a statement State Police gave to WBRZ. “The Trooper utilized his discretion and did not issue a citation.”