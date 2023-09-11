LaPlace man arrested with $2 million worth of cocaine, St. John Sheriff's Office says

St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff's Office arrested local man Monday morning after deputies discovered more than 77 kilograms of cocaine in his Laplace home.

LAPLACE, La. — St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff's Office arrested local man Monday morning after deputies discovered more than 77 kilograms of cocaine in his Laplace, La., home.

According to the SJSO, the 54-year-old, whose name has not been released, was charged with possession with the intent to distribute cocaine, which is a felony.

The drugs, which were confiscated by law enforcement, have an approximate street value of $2 million.

The man is currently being held in custody in lieu of a $750,000 bond.

This is an ongoing investigation and this post will be updated as further information becomes available.