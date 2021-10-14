LaPlace man who brought ghost machine gun to New Orleans airport in 2019 gets 3 years

Dwayne Brown, 34, brought a fully automatic weapon, two 30-round magazines, and $35,000 in cash to the Louis Armstrong International Airport in 2019.

NEW ORLEANS — More than two years after a LaPlace man brought a fully automatic weapon to Louis Armstrong International Airport in New Orleans, he was sentenced to 37 months in prison, three years of supervised release, and a $100 fee.

Dwayne Brown, 34, was sentenced for being a felon who had ammunition at the airport, a release from the Department of Justice said.

Brown tried to go through security at MSY in October of 2019 with a fully automatic ghost gun, court records said.

A ghost gun is a weapon with no serial number or other identifying markings from the manufacturer on the weapon.

Prosecutors don't know when or where the weapon was assembled, but they said it was made from a kit made available via Polymer80, Inc.

The weapon was put together with an auto sear, which makes the weapon capable of firing continuously while holding down the trigger. That makes the weapon fully automatic.

Most rifles available to the public are semi-automatic, which means each trigger squeeze fires one round.

In addition to the weapon, Brown had $35,000 in cash and two 30-round magazines with about 28 rounds in each.