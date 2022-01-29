LaPlace teen threatens to shoot sheriff, arrested; bond is half a million

Jakai’lyn Russell, 18, turned himself in Wednesday. A livestream on social media showed Russell with a handgun, threatening Sheriff Mike Tregre by name.

LAPLACE, La. — A LaPlace teen explicitly threatened to shoot St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff Mike Tregre and other law enforcement officers on a livestream, and he's now being held on bond for $500,000.

Jakai’lyn Russell, 18, eventually turned himself in on Wednesday, a release from the sheriff's office said on Friday.

Law enforcement began investigating Russell sometime in January when the SJPSO was notified about the video.

The sheriff's office notified the Louisiana State Police immediately, prompting an investigation. That LSP investigation led to an arrest warrant being issued for Russell.

Russell faces a misdemeanor charge of threatening a public official.

On Friday, Russell was being held temporarily at the Sherman Walker Correctional Facility. He will be moved to another correctional facility, the release said.

"The SJSO appreciates the State Police's swift response and thorough investigation in this case," Sheriff Tregre said in the release.

The release did not say when the livestream took place, or to what facility Russell would be taken.

Jakai'lyn Russell Arrested for Threatening Law Enforcement Jakai’lyn Russell, 18, of LaPlace was arrested Wednesday,... Posted by St John the Baptist Parish Sheriff's Office on Friday, January 28, 2022

Anyone willing to share information that can help police in the investigation can call CrimeStoppers at 504.822.1111 or toll-free 1.877.903.7867