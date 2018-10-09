NEW ORLEANS -- New Orleans Police are investigating a shooting that happened near the Lower Garden District.

Eyewitness News is waiting on information from police, but we know the shooting happened near Annunciation and Felicity Streets. After the shooting, there was a brief chase on I-10, eventually ending at the VA hospital on South Galvez, where the suspect's vehicle stopped.

Two of the suspects inside that vehicle had gunshot wounds, according to initial reports.

This is a developing story. Eyewitness News will continue to provide new information as it becomes available.

