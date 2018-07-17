Two thieves were caught on surveillance video stealing a car overnight from a Lakeview home.

The theft happened in the 900 block of Robert E. Lee Boulevard. The car was parked in the driveway of home and it was blocked in by another car.

The video shows one of the suspects backing the car forward and back several times in an attempt to wedge out of the home's driveway. The other suspect can be seen on the video moving a trashcan, a pot, and even lifting a car port post out of the way so the car can get through.

The suspects eventually got the car out by backing up into the driveway next door, hitting the car on the side of the house, the carport post and the neighbor’s house.

“I noticed that they took about five minutes to get my car in and out. It was two young men probably 18-21 years old and this was like a stroll in the park for them,” Julien Chouest, owner of the car that was stolen, said.

Residents in the area say car thefts and burglaries seem to be on the rise.

