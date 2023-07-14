Li'l Dizzys Cafe Delivery Van stolen, leaving owner heartbroken

Wednesday night, Arkesha Baquet said things took a turn for the worst when the van they use to cater was stolen.

Example video title will go here for this video

NEW ORLEANS — A popular restaurant in Treme had its catering van taking from its driveway this week and now the owner is demanding answers that will lead them to the missing van.

if you’ve ever been to a Li’l Dizzy’s’s café, you know, they serve up a taste of New Orleans.

“I love being in Treme! I take a lot of pride being in this neighborhood," owner Arkesha Baquet said.

Wednesday night, Baquet said things took a turn for the worst when the van they use to cater was stolen.

“I wonder why! Why did you need this 2009 used van?” Baquet said.

A van Arkesha says isn’t the most stylish – but it’s reliable and vital – not only to the restaurant’s day-to-day operations but to help them get to festivals and events.

“How am I going to get my equipment around there? How am I going to get my food around there? Inside of the van was my brand-new tent. Custom-made tent that’s used at the festivals,” Baquet said.

The owners of Li'l Dizzy’s café say the theft happened in the early morning hours of Wednesday. They know that because it was all caught on surveillance camera.

“The first person had on white or light-colored clothes and then once they got the van and pushed it out of the driveway another guy came with dark-colored clothes and got on the bike and rode it back across Esplanade,” Baquet said.

Arkesha posted the video online and is hoping the community she serves will help get their van back.

The NOPD said to contact them if anyone spots the van.

"Anyone with information that can assist in this investigation is urged to contact NOPD First District detectives at 504-658-6010, or to report information anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111," the press release said.