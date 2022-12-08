Judge rejects bond reduction request for teens accused of killing Linda Frickey

There were requests from attorneys to reduce bonds and throw out evidence, but the judge denied all of them.

Example video title will go here for this video

NEW ORLEANS — Bonds for the four teenagers accused of a horrific and deadly carjacking in New Orleans will stay at $1 million each.

That was a big part of a court hearing Friday which also gave insight into what roles those teenagers allegedly played in the death of Linda Frickey.

There were several requests from attorneys, one looking to reduce those bonds and another to throw out evidence, but the judge denied all of them and said this is one of the most serious crimes before the court.

Wearing matching purple bracelets, family members of Frickey, 73, walked out of court Friday relieved.

“We’re united in our justice,”Frickey’s sister, Jinny Lynn Griffin, said. “If I could have jumped up for joy, I would’ve.”

That joy comes after a judge denied requests to reduce the million dollars bonds for the four teens accused of killing Frickey during a violent carjacking back in March.

“They do not need to be free. They made the choice, again, the choice, it’s all about choice,” Griffin said.

Based off surveillance video, court testimony from the lead homicide detective indicated 17-year-old John Honore is the one who forced Frickey out of her SUV and drove off with her still tangled in the seatbelt, dragging her for just more than a block. The detective said Lenyra Theophile, 15, appeared to push or hit Frickey before getting into the front passenger seat, Mar’Qel Curtis, 15, acted as the lookout, and Briniyah Baker, 16, jumped in the SUV as it sped away.

“There is film with them doing it and I’m still very emotional when I talk about it," Griffin said. "This is my sister. She got killed. She is gone. We’ll never see her again."

That’s creating a harsh reality for the entire family.

“Since the beginning of the year, we’re facing all the firsts,” said Frickey’s sister-in-law Kathy Richard. “First Mother’s Day without Linda.”

Richard said she hopes keeping bonds at a million dollars will send a message to kids who want to commit crimes and stop what she calls a "revolving door" in juvenile justice.

“When you do something wrong, try to think it through. There are consequences for everything,” Richard said. “Yeah, they’re young but they’re old enough to know right from wrong. They knew they were wrong.”

Family members of the teenagers were also in court, but didn’t want to comment about the case.

All four teenagers pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder. If convicted they face life in prison, with the possibility of parole after 25 years. Trial is set for April 3, 2023.