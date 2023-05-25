Teen found competent to stand trial in Linda Frickey murder case

Orleans Criminal District Court Judge Kimya Holmes declared Lenyra Theophile competent after hearing testimony from three doctors.

NEW ORLEANS — A defendant in the Linda Frickey murder case has just been found competent to stand trial for her part in the brutal carjacking.

Lenyra Theophile was originally found incompetent and ordered to spend 60 days at a mental health facility where she underwent an evaluation.

On Thursday, Criminal District Court Judge Kimya Holmes declared Theophile competent after hearing testimony from three doctors who collectively decided that she should be found competent and fit to continue to trial.

Linda Frickey was killed nearly a year ago after she was carjacked, and dragged from the car for a city block in Mid-City before her arm was severed during the incident.

Of the four defendants accused in the case, Theophile and Mar’Qel Curtis underwent competency evaluations but were later found competent after evaluation by court-appointed psychiatrists.

John Honore, Briniyah Baker and Mar’Qel Curtis, and Lenyra Theophile are expected to stand trial for second-degree murder.