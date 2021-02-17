Little Woods shooting leaves one man dead

Police said the victim is a man who was shot and pronounced dead on the scene.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police department is investigating a shooting turned deadly, Tuesday night.

According to NOPD, the incident happened in the 7500 block of Morel Street in the Little Woods area.

Police said the victim is a man who was shot and pronounced dead on the scene.

No further details are available at this time.

This is a developing story, and it will be updated with the latest information available. Stick with WWLTV.com for the latest news.

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.