Louisiana grandpa beaten, tied up and robbed at his home

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. — Authorities are asking for the public’s help to find the person who attacked an elderly man at his Livingston Parish home before tying him up and robbing him on Monday.

Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said deputies began investigating an armed robbery around 8 p.m. on Jan. 17 in the 33000 stretch of LA Highway 441 in Holden, La. Ard said an 87-year-old man told deputies that a masked person confronted him outside his home and then attacked him.

The man told deputies that the attacker was armed and demanded his money and valuables. The attacker then tied the man up before driving away in the elderly man’s 2005 Ford Taurus. Investigators describe the car as “greenish/brown in color.”

“This 87-year-old man has lost his grandson, daughter, and mother to his children in a short period of time, and to now get tied up, beaten, and held at gunpoint to have everything he has worked for stolen from him,” said Wyatt Pearson, who identified himself as the man's grandson. Pearson shared photos of his grandfather in the hospital after the attack.

“Pawpaw is tough as nails, he didn’t even want to go to the hospital to get stitched up. He’s back home and feeling okay,” Pearson said.

Pearson said he is offering a $30,000 reward for anyone with information about the attack.

Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call LPSO at 225-686-2241 or the Greater Baton Rouge Crimestoppers at 225-344-STOP.