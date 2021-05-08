Livingston homicide leads to the arrest of a son and the search for a father

In a release from LPSO, when deputies arrived they found the victim, Jason Baglio, with several gunshot wounds.

LIVINGSTON, La. — The Livingston Parish Sheriffs office is searching for the father of a man accused of shooting and killing a man in Denham Springs.

According to deputies, they were called to the 25,000 stretch of Homestead Drive after reports of shots fired came in.

In a release from LPSO, when deputies arrived they found the victim, Jason Baglio, with several gunshot wounds.

He died from his injuries.

Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said the the shooting happened at around 3:30 Saturday morning.

After investigations, detectives said they identified 28-year-old Trace Pigott as the suspect.

According to deputies, Pigott left the scene before they arrived but was later found in New Orleans and arrested by NOPD.

Trace Pigott is being help in Orleans Parish Prison on several charges but will be transported and processed Livingston Parish Detention Center on a charge of Second Degree Murder, according to LPSO.

Deputies said Pigott's father, 53-year-old Tommy Ray, was was present when Baglio was shot and killed.

Ray also left the scene but has not yet been found, said deputies. When he is located he will be charged with Principal to Second Degree Murder.

According to our partners at The Advocate, Jason Baglio who performs under the name "Jayson Alfano", was a well known Elvis impersonator. He was also head chef for the Livingston Council on Aging.

At this time, it’s unclear what led to the shooting.